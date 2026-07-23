As much as we hate to see it go, the eighth and final season of "All American" has premiered, beginning the end of this coming-of-age sports saga. Ever since 2018, audiences had tuned in to see the adventures of Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), whose football skills take him to a posh school in Los Angeles. While keeping an eye on the less affluent community where he came from, Spencer got to achieve his dreams of playing professional football in the NFL. Through it all, audiences watched Spencer grow up, fall in love, and start a family of his own between all the hard-hitting football action.

Like "All American," some of the best coming-of-age shows of all time feature a prominent athletic focus in their narratives. With that in mind, we're highlighting similar shows, either with a major sports component or that follow main characters in their own respectively rough neighborhoods. In some cases, these include documentaries, reminding viewers that these stories come from a very real place with grounded emotional stakes. These are the 10 best TV shows like "All American" that fans should definitely check out next.