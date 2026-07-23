Chicago Fire Adds All American Alum Da'Vinchi As New Firefighter In Season 15

Firehouse 51 is adding a new face: Da'Vinchi ("All American") has joined the cast of NBC's "Chicago Fire" as a series regular for the upcoming Season 15, TVLine has confirmed. (Deadline first reported the news.)

He'll play Marcus Burke, a firefighter candidate at Firehouse 51 who's described as "roguish and funny with a wry sense of humor, and also a little defiant."

"Chicago Fire" is set to return for Season 15 on Wednesday, October 7 at 9 p.m. on NBC, in its usual time slot between fellow #OneChicago shows "Chicago Med" and "Chicago P.D." Season 14 wrapped up in May with a season finale that saw Severide, Mouch, and several other team members trapped inside a building during a dangerous structure fire. (For more details, check out our full finale recap here.)

Da'Vinchi played quarterback Darnell Hayes on the CW drama "All American," last appearing in Season 7 last year. (It'll wrap up its run with the current Season 8.) He also co-starred as Detroit drug runner Terry "Southwest T" Flenory on the Starz drama "BMF," which was canceled after a four-season run in 2025. His other TV credits include "grown-ish," "The Boys," and "Jessica Jones."

How do you see Marcus fitting in at Firehouse 51, #OneChicago fans? Let us know in a comment below!