Steve Howey Is Unrecognizable In His Ransom Canyon Season 2 Debut: 'It's A Small Part, But...'

Now streaming on Netflix, Season 2 of "Ransom Canyon" introduces an unexpected new branch to the Kirkland family tree when Staten (Josh Duhamel) reunites with his half-brother Levi (played by guest star Steve Howey) in Episode 5.

We wouldn't blame you for not immediately recognizing Howey, who appears far more grizzled than he ever did on "Reba," "Shameless," or even "High Potential," on which he recently rocked a polarizing mustache. Levi has an even more difficult relationship with their father than Staten does, having never felt truly accepted — so you can imagine how thrilled he is to discover that Staten only reached out because he needs his vote to regain control of the Double K Ranch.

"It was a small part, but we're building out those worlds and who people are and who their families are," showrunner April Blair tells TVLine. "We sort of had this idea of Staten really needed to have a sea change at a certain point. We had to figure out what was going to be a weighty enough moment to do that."

Staten and Levi's reunion comes at a pivotal moment for Duhamel's character; in addition to losing control of the family ranch, Quinn's (Minka Kelly) new boyfriend Oliver (Ben Robson) has just told Staten to let Quinn go so she can finally be happy. This sends Staten on a journey into the wilderness, where he reconnects with his half-brother.

"We needed someone with the chops to really pull it off and who, when you see him, you know this is going to mean something," Blair says of casting Howey in the role of Levi. "And they were very happy in the woods. They really got into it. That moment where Levi says, 'Home isn't a place, it's a person,' that's the thing that changes Staten. He goes back with a different idea of how and who he needs to be. We just needed someone to nail that, and Steve did a great job."