This Rarely Talked About '80s Cop Drama Starred A Former NFL Player In The Title Role

Football fans might know Fred Dryer for his career playing for the NFL in the '70s, but TV viewers might better recognize him from his starring role in an '80s crime drama. For seven seasons, the former defensive end played the titular hard-edged, take-no-prisoners LA cop in the NBC series "Hunter."

Premiering in September 1984, "Hunter" starred Dryer as Detective Sergeant Rick Hunter, a physically imposing man who grew up in the world of organized crime but opted to bring justice to the streets as a plainclothes officer. Comparisons between "Hunter" and Clint Eastwood's "Dirty Harry" movies were commonplace, though Dryer himself didn't think they were that similar despite the two characters' shared propensity to carry big guns and ignore pesky rules. "Dirty Harry is such a straight-ahead hardass; I just couldn't do that week after week," Dryer said, according to TV Guide. "Hunter sees more of the humor in situations."

"Hunter" would run until 1991. Newspaper reports from the time stated that Dryer was partially to blame for the axing, as he'd demanded his salary increase from $150,000 to $350,000 per episode. NBC said no, but it wouldn't be the last TV audiences saw of Rick Hunter.