Does Law & Order: SVU Notify People When An Episode Is Based On Their Real-Life Experience?
Many of the most entertaining episodes of "Law & Order" are based on real-life crimes. However, the long-running show doesn't give real victims a heads-up that their stories are being dramatized, leaving them open to a profoundly unpleasant surprise.
René Balcer, who was hired as a writer for NBC's flagship "Law & Order" show in 1990 and went on to become its showrunner and creator of one of the many "L&O" spin-off series, "Criminal Intent," has adapted dozens of real-life crimes into hours of TV. As he explained during an appearance on NPR in 2009, reaching out to the actual victims and their families to notify them about an upcoming episode partially inspired by their experiences is not part of the process. Balcer said he has heard on more than one occasion of victims being shocked to see their stories on TV and he's aware of how painful that must be.
"I think anyone who writes about crime knows that somewhere out there there's a relative of the victim or the crime that they are feeling or reliving the pain of the crime whenever the subject even comes up," he said. Balcer added that, while he knows that he and the other "Law & Order" writers aren't "curing cancer," he hopes that some good can come of raising awareness of certain cases.
Law & Order: SVU didn't reach out, only followed a real crime's victim on Instagram
In René Balcer's NPR appearance, he went on to explain that the writers "change enough of the facts" of any real story "so that at least as far as the legal department at NBCUniversal, we have plausible deniability on that case." That doesn't stop viewers, especially fans of true crime, from recognizing the events they're based on. The "Law & Order" fan-wiki has an exhaustive list of every "ripped from the headlines" episode and the real crimes that inspired it.
Balcer gave that interview in 2009, but the practice continues into this decade, and there are examples of real-life victims being blindsided by a TV depiction of their stories. In 2020, Alexandra Waterbury, a dancer for the New York City Ballet who sued another dancer, her ex-boyfriend, for sharing explicit photos of her without consent, was shocked to find a Season 21 episode titled "Dance, Lies and Video Tape" was about her story.
Waterbury explained in Marie Claire that nobody from the show had reached out to her, although one writer had followed her on Instagram the summer before. While her lawyers suggested the episode might help her case by raising its profile, Waterbury was angry.
"This felt like they took advantage of me, which is a hell of a thing to do to a survivor of sexual violence," she said.