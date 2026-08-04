Does Law & Order: SVU Notify People When An Episode Is Based On Their Real-Life Experience?

Many of the most entertaining episodes of "Law & Order" are based on real-life crimes. However, the long-running show doesn't give real victims a heads-up that their stories are being dramatized, leaving them open to a profoundly unpleasant surprise.

René Balcer, who was hired as a writer for NBC's flagship "Law & Order" show in 1990 and went on to become its showrunner and creator of one of the many "L&O" spin-off series, "Criminal Intent," has adapted dozens of real-life crimes into hours of TV. As he explained during an appearance on NPR in 2009, reaching out to the actual victims and their families to notify them about an upcoming episode partially inspired by their experiences is not part of the process. Balcer said he has heard on more than one occasion of victims being shocked to see their stories on TV and he's aware of how painful that must be.

"I think anyone who writes about crime knows that somewhere out there there's a relative of the victim or the crime that they are feeling or reliving the pain of the crime whenever the subject even comes up," he said. Balcer added that, while he knows that he and the other "Law & Order" writers aren't "curing cancer," he hopes that some good can come of raising awareness of certain cases.