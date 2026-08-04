15 Best Series Finales Of The 2020s (So Far), Ranked

In an age of endless content catalogs and online discourse, television shows in the 2020s either end too soon or go on way too long. Far rarer do we get the space to reflect on how the last few years of the Golden Age of TV successfully brought quite a few of its landmark shows to a satisfying end.

It was impossible to include every single great series finale even in a list this long. Some finales, like FX's "The Bear," still feel too fresh to consider. Meanwhile, we felt it unfair to consider miniseries, though the final episodes of "Adolescence" and "The Curse" are undeniably haunting in their own ways. The episodes that ultimately made the cut wrapped their series up poetically, whether they had to seamlessly transition into a galactic civil war, relitigate a sitcom argument from 25 years ago, or find one last moment of connection in the American Midwest.