Why Sharon Gless Replaced Meg Foster In Cagney & Lacey

The female buddy cop drama "Cagney & Lacey" was a groundbreaking show that depicted working women in a way that few '80s series did. It's a sad irony that actress Meg Foster, who played detective Christine Cagney when the show started, was forced out of the series for sexist, homophobic reasons.

Foster was not the first woman to play Cagney. Loretta Swit played her in the made-for-TV movie that kicked off the franchise, though she wasn't able to star in the series because "M*A*S*H*" wouldn't let her out of her contract. Foster took the part opposite Tyne Daly's Mary Beth Lacey when the show premiered on March 25, 1982. However, CBS canceled the series after six episodes, and although executive producer Barney Rosenzweig convinced the network to bring it back, CBS demanded some changes.

The network worried that Foster and Daly were too similar and not feminine enough for American audiences. In a jarring interview with TV Guide, one CBS executive said the pair came across as butch lesbians, using a slur to make his point. Foster had previously played a lesbian character in the 1978 film "A Different Story," further concerning executives. In order to reverse the cancellation, "Cagney & Lacey" needed to ditch Foster, and Rosenzweig acquiesced. Cagney's role was recast and given to Sharon Gless for the rest of the series and four reunion TV movies.