Before House Of The Dragon, Criston Cole Actor Fabien Frankel Starred In A Classic Cop Drama Reboot

"House of the Dragon" pulled off the unimaginable by introducing one of the most detestable characters outside of the Lannisters, Hightowers, or Targaryens: Ser Criston Cole, played by Fabien Frankel. But before the English actor was causing a stir in one of the best shows streaming on HBO Max, he stomped the streets of New York in a classic cop drama reboot for ABC: "NYPD Blue."

The 2019 series was a continuation of the Emmy-award winning drama from 1993, with Frankel playing Theo Sipowicz, the son of Andy Sipowicz (Dennis Franz), from the original show. The actor appeared in a pilot episode for the cop drama reboot, where Sipowicz was trying to become a detective like his father, but ABC chose not to give it the greenlight.

The decision came down to a "really high" bar, according to ABC's entertainment president at the time, Karey Burke. In 2019 she told TVLine: "We all felt like unless we can really advance the ball from the original let's let the original rest." It's a fair decision. Since the original "NYPD Blue" is regarded as one of the best police procedural shows of all time, it would be difficult to match up to its legacy. Regardless, Frankel had a unique time preparing for the pilot, despite it being a fleeting moment in his career.