Especially considering his past work starring in movies like "Talladega Nights," Will Ferrell is right in his element starring in "The Hawk." The Netflix original comedy series has Ferrell play Ronnie "The Hawk" Hawkins, a golfer trying to reclaim his glory days at the professional level. With Ferrell also serving as the co-creator and executive producer, the show reunites with him several fan-favorite on-screen collaborators, including Molly Shannon, Luke Wilson, and Chris Parnell. The comedic sensibilities are similarly right in Ferrell's wheelhouse, with the gags coming in loud and chaotically just as his longtime fans love.

There is no shortage of television sports comedies reveling in masculine mediocrity and we're certainly here for it. There's something endlessly hilarious about characters in prolonged arrested development trying, and often failing, to relive that last bit of fame. We're highlighting sitcoms that either have a strong athletic focus or similar brand of comedy that Ferrell brings to the table with his Netflix original. These are the 10 best TV shows like "The Hawk," each reflecting sports comedy mischief or middle-aged malaise in their own way.