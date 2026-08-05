Beauty In Black Season 3 Trailer: Has Kimmie Finally Beaten The Bellaries?

"Tyler Perry's Beauty in Black" returns to Netflix for Season 3 on August 27, and in the just-released trailer, Kimmie Bellarie has an important reminder for anyone who forgot: "I'm still Kimmie, motherf***er!"

Picking up immediately after the events of Season 2, the head honchos of the Bellarie family are facing serious prison time in Season 3, following Kimmie and Mallory's perfectly executed finale ambush. And as the interrogations begin, the Bellaries begin to turn on one another, with Olivia threatening to go "nuclear" if need be. (Judging from what we've seen from Olivia so far, we can't even fathom what her version of "nuclear" entails.)

Cast members returning for "Beauty in Black" Season 3 include Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Crystle Stewart as Mallory, Amber Reign Smith as Rain, Xavier Smalls as Angel, Ricco Ross as Horace, Julian Horton as Roy, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles, Richard Lawson as Norman, Terrell Carter as Varney, Bryan Tanaka as Alex, Charles Malik Whitfield as Jules, and Debbi Morgan as Olivia.

Hit PLAY on the trailer above for your first look at "Beauty in Black" Season 3, then drop a comment with your thoughts. Who are you rooting for in the Bellaries' dangerous game?