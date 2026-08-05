Quinta Brunson 'Wasn't Prepared' For Abbott Elementary Fans' Reaction To Janine And Gregory's Breakup: 'People Were Very Mad At [Spoiler]'

"Abbott Elementary" broke up one of TV's most beloved couples last season... and fans were not happy about it.

Season 5 of ABC's Emmy-winning schoolhouse comedy saw teachers/lovebirds Janine and Gregory split up (gasp!) after the pair clashed over where to go on vacation together. (Check out our full recap here.) And now Quinta Brunson — who created the series and stars as Janine — admits she didn't anticipate the passionate response that "Abbott" fans would have to the plot twist.

"I will say it was more than I bargained for," Brunson tells The Hollywood Reporter about the fan reaction. "People were very mad at Gregory. That one, I wasn't prepared for. I was like, 'Oh my God! Poor Gregory!' People were tearing him up, and I also didn't expect people to take Janine's side."

Brunson "felt like we had made a very even argument" between Janine and Gregory in the script, "but you really don't know what's going to happen once you give it to the world." But she didn't mind getting fans riled up: "That was fun, though, for me... I was fine with it. That's what I wanted to happen."