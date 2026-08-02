10 Best TV Episodes Of 2026 (So Far)

A whole lotta good television has already aired this year across broadcast, cable, and streaming — and some of those TV episodes have been so good, we're still thinking about them months later.

A night on the town for the "Abbott Elementary" educators. An incredibly stressful shift at "The Bear." (More stressful than usual, that is.) A milestone "NCIS" outing that brought the departure of a longtime cast member. These installments, and seven others, made the cut for our list of 2026's best TV episodes to date, part of our ongoing Year in Review (So Far) series.

Also on our list: a sophomore "BEEF" hour that brought to light some horrors of our health care system, a "Hacks" episode that delivered a Deborah/Ava kiss (!), and a Patricia-centric "Widow's Bay" offering that stood out in an overall impressive freshman run, among others.

But we won't spoil all of our picks right away. Keep scrolling to see all of our favorite TV episodes in 2026 (thus far), then drop a comment with your own selections!