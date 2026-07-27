ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates For 9-1-1, Dancing With The Stars, Scrubs, And More

ABC on Monday became the fourth broadcast network (following NBC, Fox, and CBS) to reveal its fall premiere dates.

The network's entertainment slate gets underway Tuesday, September 15, with "Dancing With the Stars" leading into the Season 2 premiere of Scott Speedman vehicle "R.J. Decker." A second episode of "Dancing With the Stars" follows Wednesday, September 16, giving Season 35 a two-night, four-hour premiere.

Two weeks later, the "Scrubs" revival returns for its sophomore run on Wednesday, September 30, with a two-episode premiere, followed by back-to-back episodes of "Shark Tank," returning for Season 18. ("Abbott Elementary" kicks off Season 6 the following Wednesday, October 7, at 8:30 p.m., leading into "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" at 9, and "Shark Tank" at 10.)

The Thursday-night block — consisting of "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville," and "Grey's Anatomy" — returns October 15.