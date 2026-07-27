ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates For 9-1-1, Dancing With The Stars, Scrubs, And More
ABC on Monday became the fourth broadcast network (following NBC, Fox, and CBS) to reveal its fall premiere dates.
The network's entertainment slate gets underway Tuesday, September 15, with "Dancing With the Stars" leading into the Season 2 premiere of Scott Speedman vehicle "R.J. Decker." A second episode of "Dancing With the Stars" follows Wednesday, September 16, giving Season 35 a two-night, four-hour premiere.
Two weeks later, the "Scrubs" revival returns for its sophomore run on Wednesday, September 30, with a two-episode premiere, followed by back-to-back episodes of "Shark Tank," returning for Season 18. ("Abbott Elementary" kicks off Season 6 the following Wednesday, October 7, at 8:30 p.m., leading into "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" at 9, and "Shark Tank" at 10.)
The Thursday-night block — consisting of "9-1-1," "9-1-1: Nashville," and "Grey's Anatomy" — returns October 15.
ABC Fall 2026 Premiere Dates
SATURDAY, AUGUST 29
7:30 p.m. College Football (Alabama A&M vs. Howard; view full schedule)
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
8 p.m. "Monday Night Football" (Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs; view full schedule)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
8 p.m. "Dancing With the Stars" Season 35 (cast reveal airs Wednesday, September 2 on "Good Morning America")
10 p.m. "R.J. Decker" Season 2
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
8 p.m. "Dancing With the Stars" (new episode, special night)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
9 p.m. "20/20" Season 49
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
7 p.m. "America's Funniest Home Videos" Season 37 (two-episode premiere)
9 p.m. "The Wonderful World of Disney" (beginning with the world television premiere of "Inside Out 2")
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
8 p.m. "Scrubs" Season 2 (two-episode premiere)
9 p.m. "Shark Tank" Season 18 (two-episode premiere)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2
8 p.m. "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" Season 7
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7
8 p.m. "Scrubs" (new episode)
8:30 p.m. "Abbott Elementary" Season 6
9 p.m. "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire" (new episode)
10 p.m. "Shark Tank" (new episode)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15
8 p.m. "9-1-1" Season 10
9 p.m. "9-1-1: Nashville" Season 2
10 p.m. "Grey's Anatomy" Season 23
What's being held for midseason?
On the scripted front, returning series held for midseason include "High Potential" (Season 3), "Shifting Gears" (Season 3), "The Rookie" (Season 9), and "Will Trent" (Season 5).
New scripted series bowing at midseason include "The Rookie: North" and a Texas-set "Grey's Anatomy" spin-off.
Also on tap for 2027 are new seasons of "The Bachelor," "Bachelor in Paradise," and "Celebrity Jeopardy!"