10 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Obsession

While poor Nikki (Inde Navarrette) becomes a love-obsessed stalker and serial killer thanks to the stupidity of her faux boyfriend, Bear (Michael Johnston), Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) on "You" is just built like that. In the first season of the Lifetime/Netflix hit, Joe is the manager of a bookstore in New York City. He develops an obsession with Beck (Elizabeth Lail), an aspiring writer. He stalks Beck and eventually dates her, eliminating any obstacles in his way — including people.

In Season 2, he meets his match in the form of Love (Victoria Pedretti), a chef with violent impulses of her own. Love disrupts Joe's murderous pattern somewhat, but he still manages to develop new obsessions with women every season. Season 4 represents a welcome change, as Joe becomes the target of a stalker of his own and the show turns into a captivating whodunit.

"You" is an endearingly soapy, even trashy show that succeeds on the strength of its performances, notably from Badgley and his very capable co-star Pedretti. The stalker formula works well, as do the moments where the writers switch it up and provide some well-earned twists. Fans of "Obsession" will appreciate Joe's deranged behavior, though "You" is more of a thriller than a horror series.