5 Worst Pregnancy Storylines In Sitcom History, Ranked

The final few seasons of "The Big Bang Theory" already annoyed some fans by making Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) pregnant twice in quick succession despite her being very clear about not wanting kids. Her second pregnancy storyline was somewhat forgivable, though, because it was the writers' way of working around Rauch's real-life pregnancy. With the decision to make Penny (Kaley Cuoco) pregnant in the series finale, however, the writers had no such excuse.

It's especially frustrating because Kaley Cuoco was against Penny's pregnancy ending. "It was cute how the writers did it at the end with Penny's surprise pregnancy, and all in all I'm glad, but I was actually voting for her not to. I loved that she was like, 'No, I don't really want [children],'" Cuoco told journalist Jessica Radloff for her behind-the-scenes book "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series." The actress added, "Not everyone wants the life that the next person wants. Not everyone wants kids."

Showrunner Steve Holland told Radloff that the creators got a lot of heat for the storyline. "Some people called us out, and maybe rightly so, that Penny made the decision not to have kids and was OK with it, and then ended up pregnant." He admitted that he now wishes they'd built up Penny's change of mind a bit more, but that the idea was to pay off Leonard's (Johnny Galecki) line in the pilot about him and Penny having "smart and beautiful" babies. While the finale's callback to that moment is sweet, it ultimately feels like wish fulfillment for Leonard at the expense of Penny's agency.