Ratings: House Of The Dragon Flies Near Top Of Streaming Charts

A bloody war has raged all season long on "House of the Dragon," and HBO's fantasy epic is seizing territory on the streaming charts as well.

"Dragon" landed at No. 2 in the Nielsen streaming ratings for the week of July 6-12, which fell midway through the "Game of Thrones" prequel's current third season. (Check out our latest recap here.) The series totaled 969 million minutes of viewing time on HBO Max during that week, which also ranked as the week's top acquired series. ("House of the Dragon" is classified as "acquired" since it also airs on HBO's linear channels and is not a streaming original.)

It came in a distant second to the reigning champ, though: Peacock's summer dating series "Love Island USA," which racked up a whopping 1.997 billion minutes of viewing time across that week, setting a new weekly high for the show. It's the fourth time "Love Island USA" has topped the streaming charts this summer, with its finale airing on July 12.