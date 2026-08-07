Ratings: House Of The Dragon Flies Near Top Of Streaming Charts
A bloody war has raged all season long on "House of the Dragon," and HBO's fantasy epic is seizing territory on the streaming charts as well.
"Dragon" landed at No. 2 in the Nielsen streaming ratings for the week of July 6-12, which fell midway through the "Game of Thrones" prequel's current third season. (Check out our latest recap here.) The series totaled 969 million minutes of viewing time on HBO Max during that week, which also ranked as the week's top acquired series. ("House of the Dragon" is classified as "acquired" since it also airs on HBO's linear channels and is not a streaming original.)
It came in a distant second to the reigning champ, though: Peacock's summer dating series "Love Island USA," which racked up a whopping 1.997 billion minutes of viewing time across that week, setting a new weekly high for the show. It's the fourth time "Love Island USA" has topped the streaming charts this summer, with its finale airing on July 12.
Rounding out the Top 10...
Also ranking high for the week was Netflix's "Little House on the Prairie" reboot, which accumulated 926 million minutes of viewing time across just eight episodes to rank No. 4 overall, with the series debuting July 9 on the streamer. (Check out our review here.)
On the Originals chart, Peacock's beach-read drama "The Five Star Weekend," starring Jennifer Garner, ranked No. 5 with 629 million minutes viewed across eight episodes in its first week of availability. Women over 18 were the show's biggest fans, accounting for three-quarters of the total watch time. Peacock must have liked what they saw in their internal data, too: They renewed the series for a second season earlier this week.
Plus, Apple TV's sci-fi drama "Silo" made the chart with 385 million minutes of viewing time, good enough to crack the Originals chart at No. 10. The third season debuted on Apple TV the previous week, on July 3.
See additional charts for Originals, Acquired, and Movies below.