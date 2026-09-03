Decades Before Law & Order Or #OneChicago, NBC Was Home To Another Shared Procedural Universe

Today, the success of NBC's TV shows largely stems from its extensive procedural universes, "Law & Order" and "One Chicago" among them. But long before either of them premiered, NBC ran three different interconnected series that helped the network thrive.

All co-created by Jack Webb, "Adam-12," "Dragnet," and "Emergency!" aired as part of the same universe from the late 1960s to the late 1970s. The procedurals focused on police and emergency response teams, with "Adam-12" and "Dragnet" centering on Los Angeles Police Department officers as they investigate crimes and "Emergency!" following doctors, paramedics, and firefighters doing their jobs in the city.

Each of the three series was groundbreaking thanks to its detailed depiction of law enforcement, fire, and EMS services. Decades later, "Dragnet" and "Adam-12" are commonly ranked among the greatest police procedurals of all time, while "Emergency!" served as an inspiration for real-life medical personnel and firefighters. Webb's NBC universe might not match the popularity of "Law & Order" and its spin-offs, though it left a lasting mark on the procedural genre.