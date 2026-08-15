Law & Order: SVU Star Mariska Hargitay's Father Appeared In One Episode

In May 2025, Mariska Hargitay revealed that Mickey Hargitay wasn't her biological father during her confessional documentary, "My Mom Jayne." The doc premiered at Cannes, and it explores Jayne Mansfield's legacy beyond the "blonde bombshell" persona she is known for.

Mariska also touched upon her biological father's identity in the film, revealing that she learned of the existence of former Las Vegas entertainer Nelson Sardelli when she was 25. Yet, the actor only uncovered that she was related to Sardelli after she went to see him perform at Atlantic City, N.J., five years later. His response to her visit was "I've been waiting 30 years for this moment."

Despite keeping the family secret to herself, Mariska concluded that there was no need to stay silent. While making her feature directorial debut, Mariska emphasized that Mickey's role in her upbringing was undeniable. "I grew up where I was supposed to, and I do know that everyone made the best choice for me," she told Vanity Fair. "I'm Mickey Hargitay's daughter — that is not a lie."

20 years after sharing the screen with Mickey in "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," the actor continues to play the longest-running character on US primetime TV. Mariska is returning for Season 28, set to premiere in October 2026.