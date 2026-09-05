There's One Jack Reacher Book The Amazon Series Probably Will Never Adapt
Since "Reacher" was already renewed for a fifth season ahead of Season 4, it appears that there is no slowing down the Alan Ritchson-led action drama. Based on the popular novels by Lee Child, each season adapts one of the 30+ thrillers from the author's vast body of work. Although the Prime Video series began with bringing "Killing Floor" (the first novel in the Reacher chronology) to the screen, there appears to be no real rhyme or reason as to what book the streaming hit will tackle next. But one thing is for sure: "Reacher" will likely never adapt "61 Hours."
The 14th novel in the author's Jack Reacher series, "61 Hours" is a complex thriller that follows the titular hero into the South Dakota winter as he aids local law enforcement in protecting a witness from a pending assassin. It's the landscape that has led it to be deemed "unfilmable" by its author. "Some of [the novels] aren't going to work," Child admitted to Fortress of Solitude. "'61 Hours' is a book that I really like as a book, but I realized that can never be visual because it is this snowbound landscape, and that is very difficult to create."
Like many Reacher novels, "61 Hours" features a ticking clock as the action hero navigates the snowstorm. It's that impractical winter atmosphere that would be nearly impossible to maintain for an entire eight-episode season. "It is also impossible to do take two," the author added, "because take one has already put footprints in the snow, [so] you can't do take two."
Alan Ritchson is passionate about Lee Child's Reacher novels
After "Killing Floor," the Prime Video drama adapted the 11th novel, "Bad Luck and Trouble," followed by the seventh book, "Persuader," in the third season. Season 4 adapts the 13th installment, "Gone Tomorrow," with Season 5 planning to tackle the 20th novel, "Make Me." Although Alan Ritchson was nearly rejected from the role of Jack Reacher due to a key book detail, the "Reacher" star remains passionate not just about the Prime Video adaptation, but about Child's original material as well.
"I'm a fan," Ritchson once revealed to Empire. "I've kind of clung to every word [Child has] written, and even I feel like the myth of who Reacher is has grown so large that there really is no human alive that can fill those shoes." Although the series departs in some respects from the source material — such as Neagley's increased role — the star has his own opinions on which books he wants to see brought to the screen next.
"'Die Trying' is an amazing book," he added, noting that "The Hard Way" is a quick runner-up. "There's some amazing books that would make great shows." While Ritchson was disappointed with "Reacher" Season 2, he has taken careful steps to help elevate the series in subsequent seasons. Unfortunately, filming in a blizzard isn't quite conducive to television production, making a "61 Hours" adaptation unlikely by comparison.