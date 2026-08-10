Chicago Fire Star Dermot Mulroney Starred In A Forgotten Rockford Files Reboot

Many actors have a forgotten reboot or two on their resume. For example, "Chicago Fire" actor Dermot Mulroney starred in a forgotten remake of one of the best detective shows ever made, "The Rockford Files." The remake came out in 2010 and was produced by NBC and actor Steve Carell's production company Carousel Television. The show spotlighted Mulroney as Jim Rockford, and the supporting cast featured Alan Tudyk as Detective Dennis Becker, Beau Bridges as Rockford's dad Rocky, and Melissa Sagemiller as love interest Beth Davenport.

With Mulroney's massive reputation in Hollywood movies, his casting was big news at the time — but his celebrity and talents didn't end up giving the show the boost it needed to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor. Only a pilot episode of the remake of "The Rockford Files" was made, and it was far from a hit. In fact, the attempt, which was directed by Michael W. Watkins and written by "House" creator David Shore, was so disliked by early audiences that the show never actually made it to NBC's schedule.