Save The Dates: Gillian Anderson's PBS Drama, NBC Celebrates Mariska With SVU Marathon, And More
After "The Crown" and "The Fall," Gillian Anderson is returning to the British Isles for another TV drama.
The four-episode drama "Trespasses" will debut Sunday, September 20 on PBS, the network has announced, with episodes airing weekly after that through October 11. Set in Northern Ireland in the 1970s at the height of The Troubles, the series — which originally aired on Channel 4 in the U.K. — stars Lola Petticrew ("Say Nothing") as Cushla, a Catholic schoolteacher who falls in love with a married Protestant barrister named Michael, played by Tom Cullen ("Downton Abbey"). Anderson co-stars as Cushla's alcoholic mother Gina. The cast also includes Martin McCann, Emily Taaffe, Oisín Thompson, and Barry Ward.
"As the forbidden love between Cushla and Michael deepens, violence looms and tensions rise," the official synopsis reads, and "Cushla is pulled between duty and desire, family and freedom."
PBS has also released a teaser trailer for the series; press PLAY above to get a sneak peek.
In other scheduling news...
- NBC is saluting Mariska Hargitay ahead of her Emmys hosting gig (on Monday, September 14) with a three-hour "Law & Order: SVU" marathon on Thursday, September 10, showcasing her Emmy-winning and nominated performances as Olivia Benson. The lineup includes Season 6, Episode 7, "Charisma," at 8 p.m.; Season 7, Episode 3, "911" (which earned Hargitay the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series), at 9 p.m.; and Season 9, Episode 9, "Undercover," at 10 p.m. "SVU" then returns for its 28th season on Thursday, October 8, at 9 p.m., where it will now lead into "Law & Order," entering Season 26.
- "Big Brother" will air its 1,000th episode on Thursday, August 27, at 8 p.m. The 90-minute installment will include "surprise appearances from former Houseguests determined by interactive fan votes and kick off the biggest twist of the summer," per CBS. "The episode will look back at some of the most memorable moments from the show's historic 26-year run and shift into overdrive with the BB Blockbuster and a live eviction."
- Apple TV has released a trailer for "Last Seen," a six-part Australian thriller about a former detective-turned-police dispatcher (played by "Colin From Accounts" star Patrick Brammall) who becomes convinced a teenage girl's distress call came from his missing child. Two episodes drop on September 9, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through October 7.
- Netflix has released a trailer for "Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story," premiering with all eight episodes on Thursday, September 17: