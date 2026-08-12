Save The Dates: Gillian Anderson's PBS Drama, NBC Celebrates Mariska With SVU Marathon, And More

After "The Crown" and "The Fall," Gillian Anderson is returning to the British Isles for another TV drama.

The four-episode drama "Trespasses" will debut Sunday, September 20 on PBS, the network has announced, with episodes airing weekly after that through October 11. Set in Northern Ireland in the 1970s at the height of The Troubles, the series — which originally aired on Channel 4 in the U.K. — stars Lola Petticrew ("Say Nothing") as Cushla, a Catholic schoolteacher who falls in love with a married Protestant barrister named Michael, played by Tom Cullen ("Downton Abbey"). Anderson co-stars as Cushla's alcoholic mother Gina. The cast also includes Martin McCann, Emily Taaffe, Oisín Thompson, and Barry Ward.

"As the forbidden love between Cushla and Michael deepens, violence looms and tensions rise," the official synopsis reads, and "Cushla is pulled between duty and desire, family and freedom."

PBS has also released a teaser trailer for the series; press PLAY above to get a sneak peek.