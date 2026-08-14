The Walking Dead: How Every Main Character Dies In The Series

If there's one thing that kept "The Walking Dead" going as long as it did, it was perhaps the morbid desire among fans to see how the characters they loved would inevitably die. With the surprising death of Sophia Peletier in Season 2, the hit AMC series made it clear that no one was safe from the inescapable dangers of its zombie apocalypse. That sense of unpredictability quickly became one of the show's defining qualities, ensuring that even seemingly indispensable characters never felt completely secure.

Over the course of its 11-season run, "The Walking Dead" killed off more than two dozen series regulars. Many of those deaths, especially toward the start of the series, were satisfyingly heartbreaking, while others may have felt like cheap attempts at shock value. We'll mostly withhold our judgment for the time being as we take you chronologically through every major character death in the original series.