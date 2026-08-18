Lanterns Co-Creator Reveals The Green Lantern Who Gets Hal Jordan's Ring (It's Not John Stewart)
Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 1 premiere of "Lanterns." Proceed accordingly.
Throughout the series premiere of HBO's "Lanterns," it felt like fans were gearing up to watch Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) eventually hand the ring off to Aaron Pierre's John Stewart in a passing of the torch moment. However, during a shocking snow-ridden conclusion, neither seems to be in possession of the cosmic weapon. And thanks to the show's co-creator, we may have an idea of who in the DC Universe has it.
While appearing on "Lanterns: The Official Podcast," series co-creator and writer Tom King shared that Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner currently has the ring. "At the end of this episode, Hal is dead," King says. "But also, you see John [Stewart]'s hand; he's not wearing that ring. Guy [Gardner] has the ring. So why does Guy end up with the ring, and where do we go after this, cause this moves us forward."
One ring to rule them all?
If you saw James Gunn's "Superman," the film where we first met Fillion as Gardner, then King's statement raises an interesting question: Can only one Green Lantern ring be utilized by someone from Earth at a time? In the comics, there are several Green Lanterns from Earth, including recruits beyond Gardner, Stewart, and Jordan.
But if we take what King says literally, then is there a reason that Guy has the power ring while John does not. Is it that there can be only one Green Lantern in this area at a time? And why does Guy's ring looking different in the 2025 movie versus Hal's ring in the HBO series? It'll be interesting to see how the show begins tackling these questions, especially since we know that Aaron Pierre will be appearing in 2027's "Man of Tomorrow."
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