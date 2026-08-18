Lanterns Co-Creator Reveals The Green Lantern Who Gets Hal Jordan's Ring (It's Not John Stewart)

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 1 premiere of "Lanterns." Proceed accordingly.

Throughout the series premiere of HBO's "Lanterns," it felt like fans were gearing up to watch Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) eventually hand the ring off to Aaron Pierre's John Stewart in a passing of the torch moment. However, during a shocking snow-ridden conclusion, neither seems to be in possession of the cosmic weapon. And thanks to the show's co-creator, we may have an idea of who in the DC Universe has it.

While appearing on "Lanterns: The Official Podcast," series co-creator and writer Tom King shared that Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner currently has the ring. "At the end of this episode, Hal is dead," King says. "But also, you see John [Stewart]'s hand; he's not wearing that ring. Guy [Gardner] has the ring. So why does Guy end up with the ring, and where do we go after this, cause this moves us forward."