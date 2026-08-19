15 Best Western TV Pilots Of All Time, Ranked

The Western is one of the most oversaturated, predictable, and aesthetically exhausted genres on television, and it has been for the majority of the medium's existence. Any network or producer who wants to make a new show in this space has one episode to prove why they're different from 70 years of cowboy capers — these 15 TV pilots do exactly that.

They aren't all straightforward Westerns. In the prestige era, when even the best of the genre was struggling, some writers combined the Western with another genre — science fiction, crime, horror — to give it new life. Whether their gunslingers were fighting zombies or aliens, however, these projects were always intended to be part of the grand tradition of the TV Western.