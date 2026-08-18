NCIS: New York: LL COOL J Tackles The Big Apple In Teaser Trailer For CBS Spin-Off

"NCIS" franchise veteran Sam Hanna is about to take a big bite out of the Big Apple.

CBS has released a new teaser trailer for the spin-off "NCIS: New York," with LL COOL J reprising his "NCIS: Los Angeles" role as special agent Sam Hanna. In the teaser — which you can watch above — Sam has become an international man of mystery, kicking butt all over the globe, but he gets called back to his hometown of New York City for a new assignment.

There, he's partnered up with Nick Schaeffer, a fellow special agent played by "Hawaii Five-0" alum Scott Caan, and they hit it off right away — which means they're insulting each other right away. "Try not to break anything, due to your size," Nick tells Sam, with Sam shooting back: "Try not to fall into one of these cracks, due to your size." (Burn!)

Soon enough, Sam and Nick are knocking down doors and taking out bad guys together, and Nick is happy to be working alongside a legend: "Big Sammy's coming home!"