NCIS: New York: LL COOL J Tackles The Big Apple In Teaser Trailer For CBS Spin-Off
"NCIS" franchise veteran Sam Hanna is about to take a big bite out of the Big Apple.
CBS has released a new teaser trailer for the spin-off "NCIS: New York," with LL COOL J reprising his "NCIS: Los Angeles" role as special agent Sam Hanna. In the teaser — which you can watch above — Sam has become an international man of mystery, kicking butt all over the globe, but he gets called back to his hometown of New York City for a new assignment.
There, he's partnered up with Nick Schaeffer, a fellow special agent played by "Hawaii Five-0" alum Scott Caan, and they hit it off right away — which means they're insulting each other right away. "Try not to break anything, due to your size," Nick tells Sam, with Sam shooting back: "Try not to fall into one of these cracks, due to your size." (Burn!)
Soon enough, Sam and Nick are knocking down doors and taking out bad guys together, and Nick is happy to be working alongside a legend: "Big Sammy's coming home!"
NCIS: New York debuts this fall on CBS
Elsewhere in the teaser, we get our first look at Jennifer Beals as Sam and Nick's superior Robyn Wells. The supporting cast also includes Jacqueline Byers ("Dark Winds") as special agent Addy Ross, Shane Harper ("Power Book IV: Force") as special agent Wyatt Sellers, and Devin Druid ("13 Reasons Why") as tech whiz Sean Sullivan. Plus, the trailer boasts that the show hails "from the creator of 'The Pitt'": R. Scott Gemmill, who served as the showrunner of "NCIS: Los Angeles" before creating HBO Max's Emmy-winning medical drama, is an executive producer on the spin-off.
"NCIS: New York" debuts Tuesday, October 6 at 9 p.m. on CBS, airing in between franchise flagship "NCIS" and prequel "NCIS: Origins." (Check out our full calendar of fall TV premiere dates here.) The official series description reads: "Legendary NCIS Agent Sam Hanna returns to his hometown of New York City to their field office, partnering with a roguish agent and helping lead a new team as they are tasked with high-stakes missions to defend one of the most vital cities and ports in the world."
Press PLAY at the top for a first look at "NCIS: New York" and then tell us in a comment below: Will you be watching?