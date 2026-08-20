5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Hallmark's The Way Home
The series finale of Hallmark's hit show "The Way Home" aired on June 21, 2026, forcing Hallmarkies to say goodbye to the Landry family and their magical pond. The open time slot that fans of the series now have in their schedule is actually pretty hard to fill, since "The Way Home" was such a unique mix of generational drama, mystery, and romance. Even the show's brand of family drama was unique because the Landry clan was a matriarchy. However, while it's tricky to find shows comparable to "The Way Home," it's not impossible.
If traveling to different eras with Kat, Alice, and Del was what you loved most about "The Way Home," rest assured that they're not the only women to have hopped through time in television shows. Other TV families might not have such strong matriarchal energy, but there are shows that have examined families through generations. Plus, other cozy series that fill audiences with that warm, uniquely Hallmark vibe are just a few clicks away. So, let's take a look at the five shows every "The Way Home" fan needs to watch.
Outlander
If you're a fan of "The Way Home" who hasn't watched the Starz historical drama "Outlander" yet, that's the first thing you should try if you're looking to fill the void left by the Hallmark series, because it ticks both the time travel and romance boxes. Nurse Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) doesn't visit as many time periods as the Landry women, but she accidentally jumps through time via a set of magical stones while visiting the Scottish highlands. "Outlander" (which ended up running for eight seasons despite plans for it to end earlier) follows Claire's journey between the 1700s and the post-World War II era starting in 1945.
Like "The Way Home," "Outlander" explores the impact that time travel has on every aspect of life, from family relationships and the shifting desires of the heart to personal identities and everything in between. Claire's affair with highland warrior Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) is the romantic core of the show, and if it's romance you're after, then being on a premium network like Starz means that the intimate scenes are a whole lot steamier than anything on "The Way Home." It's definitely not for all the family (there's also explicit language and graphic, era-specific violence) but if you're an adult fan of "The Way Home," add "Outlander" to your watch list immediately.
This Is Us
If you fell in love with the Landry family through the years on "The Way Home" and went along with the mysteries as an afterthought, your next watch should be "This Is Us." NBC's hit family drama follows the Pearson clan through multiple decades for six seasons, using flashbacks and flashforwards to take viewers to different eras in the family's history. There's no magic pond that sends people to the past like in "The Way Home," but there are plenty of cliffhangers to keep viewers guessing about what comes next in the various timelines.
You'll root for many different couples across time in this critically acclaimed series, just like you no doubt did while watching "The Way Home." Plus, the shows share core messages about the importance of keeping family close throughout all of life's triumphs and tragedies. Mandy Moore's character Rebecca Pearson also radiates a strong matriarchal energy, giving off similar vibes to Kat and Del from "The Way Home." We're sure you'll agree that Moore's decades-spanning performance as Rebecca in "This Is Us" is an true masterclass.
Heartland
The Landry family farm was basically a character in itself for many fans of "The Way Home," and if you're among them, then your next watch should be "Heartland." The long-running Canadian drama series begins with Amy (Amber Marshall) and Lou Fleming (Michelle Morgan) reuniting at their family ranch to help their grandfather run it after their mother's death. As Amy continues to hone the gift of communicating with horses that she shared with her mother, the family also has to figure out how to keep the ranch a financially viable business while struggling with the aftermath of tragedy.
The parallels between "Heartland" and "The Way Home" are numerous, beginning with the premise of a family reunion after a tragedy. In "The Way Home," Del is also navigating a financial crisis at the farm when her daughter and granddaughter move in. A tight family bond (or the desire to repair one) is a major thread throughout both of these shows. And if you're after a series like "The Way Home" that's going to last you a good while, look no further — this CBC hit has been airing since 2007, with Season 19 of "Heartland" premiering in 2026.
When Calls the Heart
If you're specifically looking for that fuzzy feeling that only Hallmark shows provide, the closest one to "The Way Home" thematically would be "When Calls the Heart." It begins with well-to-do teacher Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow) leaving her life in the city to take an open position in a Canadian mining town that's struggling in the aftermath of a tragedy. As Elizabeth attempts to find her place in the grieving town, she meets a Mountie called Jack Thornton (Daniel Lissing) and the sparks of a potential romance begin to fly.
This show differs from "The Way Home" in terms of its setting. The story of "When Calls the Heart" opens in 1910 and it's very much a period drama. The only decade both shows have visited is the 1920s, because the Landry women traveled there in the final season of "The Way Home." However, the vibes are very similar, and if your favorite scenes "The Way Home" are the ones set before the radio became part of everyday life, then you'll love Elizabeth's adventures with her found family and friends in Hope Valley.
Sullivan's Crossing
Another cozy show with similar vibes and themes to "The Way Home," the CTV original "Sullivan's Crossing" follows Maggie (Morgan Kohan) as she returns to the small-town campground her dad runs amid trouble at her high-pressure job in the city. There she meets Cal Jones (played by Chad Michael Murray of "One Tree Hill" fame), a neighbor with a mysterious history who helps her father and his staff at the campground. Eventually, Maggie realizes that she's not taking a break from her struggles so much as building a new life in the titular Nova Scotian town.
"Sullivan's Crossing" (which airs on The CW in the United States) has a lot of similarities to "The Way Home." Kat and Alice also move home without initially realizing it in the Hallmark series. The thread of clashing with an estranged parent and then rebuilding a relationship with them runs through both shows. The heroines of "The Way Home" and "Sullivan's Crossing" each have to face their flaws and confront tragedies in their new lives, but they also find a strong sense of community and, of course, some romance along the way.