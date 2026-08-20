5 TV Shows To Watch If You Like Hallmark's The Way Home

The series finale of Hallmark's hit show "The Way Home" aired on June 21, 2026, forcing Hallmarkies to say goodbye to the Landry family and their magical pond. The open time slot that fans of the series now have in their schedule is actually pretty hard to fill, since "The Way Home" was such a unique mix of generational drama, mystery, and romance. Even the show's brand of family drama was unique because the Landry clan was a matriarchy. However, while it's tricky to find shows comparable to "The Way Home," it's not impossible.

If traveling to different eras with Kat, Alice, and Del was what you loved most about "The Way Home," rest assured that they're not the only women to have hopped through time in television shows. Other TV families might not have such strong matriarchal energy, but there are shows that have examined families through generations. Plus, other cozy series that fill audiences with that warm, uniquely Hallmark vibe are just a few clicks away. So, let's take a look at the five shows every "The Way Home" fan needs to watch.