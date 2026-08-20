Casting News: Steven Yeun's Netflix Drama, Widow's Bay Promotion, And More

After battling zombies on "The Walking Dead," Steven Yeun is returning to the horror genre in a new Netflix series.

Yeun will star in "Pagans," the streamer announced on Thursday. He'll play Gus, "a single father struggling to raise two kids alone following his wife's death," according to the official description.

In the series, Gus finds that "while his son is typical, his daughter, Alice, is anything but," the description continues. "What starts as a strained father-daughter relationship soon evolves into something far more sinister. Equal parts emotional, horrifying and humorous, 'Pagans' is a show that unearths all our darkest thoughts about family." Joshua Zetumer ("Say Nothing") serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Yeun played survivor Glenn on the AMC zombie hit "The Walking Dead" for six seasons before infamously getting killed off in the Season 7 premiere. He won an Emmy in 2023 for best lead actor in a limited or anthology series for Season 1 of Netflix's "BEEF." He also earned an Oscar nomination for best actor in 2020 for his work in "Minari." His other TV credits include voice roles on "Invincible" and "Tuca & Bertie."