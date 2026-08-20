Casting News: Steven Yeun's Netflix Drama, Widow's Bay Promotion, And More
After battling zombies on "The Walking Dead," Steven Yeun is returning to the horror genre in a new Netflix series.
Yeun will star in "Pagans," the streamer announced on Thursday. He'll play Gus, "a single father struggling to raise two kids alone following his wife's death," according to the official description.
In the series, Gus finds that "while his son is typical, his daughter, Alice, is anything but," the description continues. "What starts as a strained father-daughter relationship soon evolves into something far more sinister. Equal parts emotional, horrifying and humorous, 'Pagans' is a show that unearths all our darkest thoughts about family." Joshua Zetumer ("Say Nothing") serves as executive producer and showrunner.
Yeun played survivor Glenn on the AMC zombie hit "The Walking Dead" for six seasons before infamously getting killed off in the Season 7 premiere. He won an Emmy in 2023 for best lead actor in a limited or anthology series for Season 1 of Netflix's "BEEF." He also earned an Oscar nomination for best actor in 2020 for his work in "Minari." His other TV credits include voice roles on "Invincible" and "Tuca & Bertie."
In other casting news...
- Apple TV's "Widow's Bay" — which just took home three wins at this year's TCA Awards — has promoted Jeff Hiller, who plays Town Hall staffer Dale, to series regular for Season 2, Deadline reports.
- Emmy winner Colman Domingo ("Euphoria") will star in "The Headlands House," currently in the works at Netflix, according to Deadline. In the limited series, "a marriage begins to fracture after a gay couple moves into their dream home, only to discover that its prior residents were brutally murdered on the property — and that their own lives may now be in danger, too."
- Curtis Lum ("The Night Agent") will recur on ABC's "The Rookie: North" as "cheerful and relaxed" police officer Officer Charley Furst, and also in Season 3 of Prime Video's "Cross" as "pragmatic" fixer F.W. Jung, per Deadline.
- Netflix's comedy series "North of North" has added Bruce McCulloch ("The Kids in the Hall") to its Season 2 cast. He'll play Military Mitch, an instructor who is hired to teach first aid at the Ice Cove Community Centre.
- AMC's tech dramedy "The Audacity" has added Usman Ally ("Veep") to its Season 2 cast as a series regular, according to Deadline. He'll play Byron Zandani, a Silicon Valley lawyer "who is constantly trying to put out proverbial fires and to navigate ethically ambiguous decisions."
- BritBox's "Code of Silence" Season 2 has added Jonah Hauer-King ("World on Fire"), Jo Joyner ("Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators"), Sophie McShera ("Downton Abbey"), John Hollingworth ("Poldark"), Sasha Desouza-Willock ("London Kills"), and Emily Head ("Whitstable Pearl"), the streamer announced on Thursday.