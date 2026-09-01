NCIS Mainstay Rocky Carroll's First Big Break Was On This Underrated '90s Sitcom

Fox took a chance and produced a live episode of "Roc" in the latter half of Season 1, titled "The Hand That Rocs the Cradle." With Debbi Morgan and Tommy Davidson guest-starring, the experiment went over fairly well — and it birthed the idea of "Roc" airing all of Season 2 live.

This history-making decision elevated the show, especially considering the seasoned actors at the helm already had undeniable chemistry. The main cast — which consisted of Charles S. Dutton, Ella Joyce, Carl Gordon, and Carroll — specifically had expertise in live theater, and knew each other through working with the same playwright, August Wilson. Those elements gave them the perfect skill set to take on a full live season.

That said, "Roc" was never able to achieve major ratings success, even with the live season novelty, and the show was cancelled by the network after three seasons in 1994. Two years later, Carroll would go on to begin a four-season stint as Dr. Keith Wilkes on the CBS medical drama, "Chicago Hope," another stepping stone on the way to his long-standing role as "NCIS" director, Leon Vance.