A Major DC Comics Character's Look Was Based On The Star Of A Classic Sitcom

As comic book fans know, Shazam's secret identity is that of a young boy, as it's only when Billy Batson says the magic word "Shazam" that he transforms into the superhero. What they may not know is that the artist who designed the original character modeled him on Fred MacMurray, a big movie star of the '30s and '40s who would later become known for his leading role on the '60s sitcom "My Three Sons."

Shazam debuted in 1940's "Whiz Comics" #2 from Fawcett Comics. Writer Bill Parker was tasked with creating a new character to get in on the budding superhero comic craze, and it was up to illustrator C.C. Beck to design him. As detailed in "The Steranko History of Comics," Beck was previously a supervising editor on Fawcett's movie magazines, which perhaps explains why he turned to Fred MacMurray's famously square cleft jaw and dark black hair for inspiration.

At the time of his first comic book appearance, the superhero now known as Shazam was called Captain Marvel. A complicated, decades-spanning mess of copyright claims, trademark infringement, and acquisitions involving original publisher Fawcett Comics, independent publisher M.F. Enterprises, DC Comics, and Marvel Comics eventually prompted an official name change, though later iterations of the character still bore a resemblance to MacMurray.