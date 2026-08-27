5 Green Lantern Power Ring Abilities Most People Don't Know About

The ring that Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) wears in "Lanterns" is one of the most powerful weapons in the DC Universe. While protecting their sectors of intergalactic space, members of the Green Lantern Corps wear rings that allow them to both fly and create whatever glowing green constructs they can imagine. TV audiences have already seen some of these powers in HBO's gritty and witty adaptation of the comic books.

Yet the Green Lanterns' rings boast more powers than just flight and energy projection. They can do a whole bunch of incredible things, in fact — to the point where, for a while, it all got a little silly. Back in the Silver Age of Comics, from the mid-'50s through to about 1970, issues of "Green Lantern" would give the rings truly incredible powers, like phasing through walls or traveling through time, only for them to never come up again. The more recent "Green Lantern" comics, which the show seems to be based on, have featured even more abilities, and most of these are closer to what you might consider "canonical" — even if it's not yet clear whether the rings in the HBO adaptation possess them, too. Here are five Green Lantern abilities that you might not have known about, as seen in DC comics.