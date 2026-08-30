Supernatural's 15 Worst Episodes, Ranked

Eric Kripke's "Supernatural" is one of the best horror shows of all time, so it's safe to say the series succeeds more often than not. The CW's 15-season wonder follows Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as they travel the highways in a Chevy Impala saving people and hunting monsters. Their battles pit them against angels, demons, Lucifer, God, and more, resulting in some high-stakes adventures with apocalyptic stakes.

But we aren't here to talk about the best episodes of "Supernatural." For this exercise, we're going to revisit the misfires that stunk up the joint and reminded us that even the best shows can stumble from time to time. On this list you'll find stories about problematic romances and killer insects that failed to land the sting they set out to achieve. So, without further ado, here are 15 episodes of "Supernatural" that you can absolutely skip during your next rewatch.