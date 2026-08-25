Bel-Air Spin-Off, Starring Coco Jones As Hilary Banks, In Development At Peacock — Get Details
Peacock might have left "Bel-Air" in its rearview mirror when the "Fresh Prince" reboot wrapped its four-season run in 2025, but fans' time with the Banks family may not be over just yet.
Will Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal Television are developing a "Bel-Air" spin-off centered around eldest Banks daughter Hilary (played by Coco Jones), written by "Girls Trip" scribe Tracy Oliver, Deadline reports.
Tentatively titled "Hilary," the spin-off would find Jones reprising her role, this time far away from the comforts of home. The official premise reads: "After accepting an unexpected job offer from celebrity chef Yvonne Durand, Hilary Banks impulsively moves to New York determined to prove herself beyond her Bel-Air connections — only to find that success, friendship and love in the city come with a cost she never anticipated."
Jones' version of Hilary, who was played by Karyn Parsons on the original "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," began the reboot as an influencer, eventually pivoting to the world of culinary arts.
Coco Jones talks finding Hilary's new 'purpose' in final season of Bel-Air
Though Coco Jones appeared as Hilary Banks in all four seasons of "Bel-Air," the actress was notably absent for a large portion of its final outing. Following the sudden death of her new husband, Hilary needed to do some soul searching, which took her out of her family's orbit for several episodes.
"Grief is something you never really know how to heal from, and it's never fully gone," Jones told TVLine at the time. "She's trying not to worry about what other people think, and she'll stay close to the people she loves, including the new family member. While she's also hurting, her family heals her in a way. She's just trying to figure out the balance of it all."
Ultimately, Hilary's story in the final season of "Bel-Air" was one of hope, which Jones appreciated immensely.
"In these dark times, you learn so much," the actress continued. "I'm excited for people to see this wiser side of Hilary, and her new aesthetic. She's learning what she wants to contribute to society. Even though she lost someone of a great magnitude, she kind of finds her purpose."
Will you follow "Hilary" to New York, should the spin-off be ordered to series? Drop a comment with your thoughts on the next chapter of "Bel-Air" below.