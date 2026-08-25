Bel-Air Spin-Off, Starring Coco Jones As Hilary Banks, In Development At Peacock — Get Details

Peacock might have left "Bel-Air" in its rearview mirror when the "Fresh Prince" reboot wrapped its four-season run in 2025, but fans' time with the Banks family may not be over just yet.

Will Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal Television are developing a "Bel-Air" spin-off centered around eldest Banks daughter Hilary (played by Coco Jones), written by "Girls Trip" scribe Tracy Oliver, Deadline reports.

Tentatively titled "Hilary," the spin-off would find Jones reprising her role, this time far away from the comforts of home. The official premise reads: "After accepting an unexpected job offer from celebrity chef Yvonne Durand, Hilary Banks impulsively moves to New York determined to prove herself beyond her Bel-Air connections — only to find that success, friendship and love in the city come with a cost she never anticipated."

Jones' version of Hilary, who was played by Karyn Parsons on the original "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," began the reboot as an influencer, eventually pivoting to the world of culinary arts.