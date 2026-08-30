While "Star Trek" has captured the wondrous possibilities of the cosmic unknown, it's also a show that always made it clear that risk-taking comes with consequences. And what better to underscore the nature of consequence than by killing off characters to drive the point home? This is all to say that "Star Trek" has been regularly offing characters since its earliest episodes, highlighting that the final frontier comes with a healthy amount of lethality. Sometimes, these deaths are particularly heartbreaking, especially when a fan-favorite character finds themselves in the creative crosshairs.

With that in mind, we're looking at the most heartrending deaths throughout "Star Trek," be it the demise of memorable guest stars or the loss of a main character. "Star Trek" hasn't been shy about killing its darlings over the years, but that doesn't lessen the impact of a divisive death. To clarify, since we are TVLine after all, we're keeping this list to deaths that occurred in the franchise's various television series, not the movies. These are the 10 saddest "Star Trek" deaths ranked, at least as far as the franchise's television moments go.