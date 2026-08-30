10 Prime Video Shows Without A Single Bad Season

During its roughly 20 years in existence thus far, Prime Video has built an impressive collection of original shows spanning diverse genres and subjects. Today, its lineup features prestige dramas, acclaimed comedies, and fan-favorite hits — with plenty of current and complete series that don't have a single bad season.

While no series is flawless, some manage to stay brilliant and emotionally grounded straight through to the finale. That leaves us with 10 outstanding shows that deliver on every level. Spanning epic action, elevated sci-fi, edgy animation, and alternate history, this list has a little bit of everything, including a housewife-turned-comedian, a world-class maestro, and a hot priest.