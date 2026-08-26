Quote Of The Day By Jack Lowden 'There Is Courage In Persevering, But There Is Courage In Calling It A Day As Well...'

Scottish actor Jack Lowden has been a rising star in the U.K. for the last decade, racking up eye-catching roles in movies like "Fighting With My Family" and Christopher Nolan's "Dunkirk."

But Lowden is now perhaps best known for playing downtrodden MI5 spy River Cartwright in Apple TV's "Slow Horses." The drama has quickly become one of the best British spy shows ever made, largely because it acts as an antithesis to James Bond's familiar suave antics on the big screen. While 007 gets embroiled in globetrotting conspiracies featuring explosions, superyachts, and love interests, the team in "Slow Horses" is more or less confined to the Slough House office in North London.

The first trailer for "Slow Horses" Season 6 revealed that Cartwright and the team are on the run because of something murky that MI5 First Desk Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) has gotten into. The show, which is already renewed for Seasons 7, returns with Season 6 on Wednesday, September 16. To help tide us over as we await the next installment of "Slow Horses," we turn to Lowden for today's quote of the day.