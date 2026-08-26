Emily In Paris Sets Premiere Date For Sixth And Final Season On Netflix — Get A First Look

Emily Cooper will be bidding adieu to Paris on Christmas Eve.

The sixth and final season of Netflix's "Emily in Paris" will premiere Thursday, December 24 on the streamer, TVLine has learned. Netflix has also released a number of first-look photos from the final season, which you can see below.

Series creator and showrunner Darren Star said in a statement: "I wanted the final season to feel like the biggest 'Emily in Paris' experience yet. We went to multiple locations this season, and Greece was somewhere we really wanted to showcase in a spectacular way. That's part of the fantasy of Europe: you're always within reach of another extraordinary place, another culture, another adventure. I wanted the audience to have that vicarious experience of traveling right along with Emily."

The Season 6 logline reads: "Stepping into a new era of ambition and romance, Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties. But as unexpected career conflicts and shifting relationships force her to reevaluate where her true future lies, she must make one final choice between her career, her heart, and the life she's built in Paris."