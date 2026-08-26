Emily In Paris Sets Premiere Date For Sixth And Final Season On Netflix — Get A First Look
Emily Cooper will be bidding adieu to Paris on Christmas Eve.
The sixth and final season of Netflix's "Emily in Paris" will premiere Thursday, December 24 on the streamer, TVLine has learned. Netflix has also released a number of first-look photos from the final season, which you can see below.
Series creator and showrunner Darren Star said in a statement: "I wanted the final season to feel like the biggest 'Emily in Paris' experience yet. We went to multiple locations this season, and Greece was somewhere we really wanted to showcase in a spectacular way. That's part of the fantasy of Europe: you're always within reach of another extraordinary place, another culture, another adventure. I wanted the audience to have that vicarious experience of traveling right along with Emily."
The Season 6 logline reads: "Stepping into a new era of ambition and romance, Emily faces defining choices that test her ultimate loyalties. But as unexpected career conflicts and shifting relationships force her to reevaluate where her true future lies, she must make one final choice between her career, her heart, and the life she's built in Paris."
Emily in Paris has been a Netflix staple since debuting in 2020
"Emily in Paris" stars Lily Collins as young marketer Emily Cooper, who moves from Chicago to Paris to take a job providing an American perspective to a French firm. Ashley Park co-stars as Emily's friend Mindy, with Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Emily's boss Sylvie. The returning cast for Season 6 also includes Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Julien, Bruno Gouery as Luc, William Abadie as Antoine Lambert, Lucien Laviscount as Alfie, Minnie Driver as Princess Jane, and Paul Forman as Nico.
Debuting in October 2020, "Emily in Paris" became a worldwide hit for Netflix, earning best comedy series nominations at the Emmys and the Golden Globes in 2021. Collins also earned a Golden Globe nod that year for best actress in a TV comedy or musical. (If you like "Emily in Paris," here are 15 more shows we think you'll love.)
Scroll down to see more first-look photos, and then tell us in the comments: What are you hoping to see in the final season?