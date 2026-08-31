15 Best Western TV Episodes Of All Time, Ranked

The finale of "Longmire" Season 3 saw Branch (Bailey Chase) discover that his father, Barlow Connally (Gerald McRaney), was responsible for the death of Martha Longmire, leading Barlow to shoot his own son dead and stage it as a suicide.

Season 4 rapidly dives into Walt's (Robert Taylor) search for the truth, and it doesn't take longer than three episodes for that search to reach its gobsmacking climax. In "High Noon," Walt investigates Jacob Nighthorse's (A Martinez) connection to Branch's death — and, when he happens upon the truth, an explosive confrontation with Barlow ensues.

The show's shrewd decision to address the Barlow plot head-on instead of dragging it out makes for a singularly gripping hour; for anyone following "Longmire" from episode one, there's an almost unbelievable intensity to watching "High Noon" power through an entire season's worth of story and resolution. But, even removed from its strength as a narrative rug pull, the episode showcases the most extraordinary writing, acting, editing, and direction ever put forth by "Longmire." It's an hour of action and crackling tension on par with any classic Western flick, and featuring a standoff for the ages.