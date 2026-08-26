The 10 Best TV Shows Like Lanterns

The latest premium HBO show to air on Sunday nights, "Lanterns," already has fans speculating about what the show may or may not be hinting at. So far, it clearly has that HBO mix of violence, sex, heroics, swearing, geek appeal, and downbeat tone reminiscent of Sunday night shows like "Game of Thrones" and "The Last of Us." However, it's also a conscious shift for the current DC Universe of movies and TV masterminded by James Gunn.

Gunn typically has a comedic sensibility — sometimes it's kid-friendly-ish like in 2025's "Superman," other times it's dirty, like in "Creature Commandos." But "Lanterns" and the upcoming "Clayface" movie seem to be detours into darker corners, to the potential delight of DC fans who miss the edge of Zack Snyder's DCEU movies.

The last attempt to do "Green Lantern" in live-action failed horribly with Ryan Reynolds in the lead of director Martin Campbell's movie, and "Lanterns" takes a near-opposite approach to that CG-heavy film. Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new protege John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) mostly wear normal clothes and the show's action primarily takes place on Earth ... so far.

What other shows would make for good follow-up viewing while you wait for the next episode to drop? Here are some ideas...