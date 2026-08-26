The 10 Best TV Shows Like Lanterns
The latest premium HBO show to air on Sunday nights, "Lanterns," already has fans speculating about what the show may or may not be hinting at. So far, it clearly has that HBO mix of violence, sex, heroics, swearing, geek appeal, and downbeat tone reminiscent of Sunday night shows like "Game of Thrones" and "The Last of Us." However, it's also a conscious shift for the current DC Universe of movies and TV masterminded by James Gunn.
Gunn typically has a comedic sensibility — sometimes it's kid-friendly-ish like in 2025's "Superman," other times it's dirty, like in "Creature Commandos." But "Lanterns" and the upcoming "Clayface" movie seem to be detours into darker corners, to the potential delight of DC fans who miss the edge of Zack Snyder's DCEU movies.
The last attempt to do "Green Lantern" in live-action failed horribly with Ryan Reynolds in the lead of director Martin Campbell's movie, and "Lanterns" takes a near-opposite approach to that CG-heavy film. Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and his new protege John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) mostly wear normal clothes and the show's action primarily takes place on Earth ... so far.
What other shows would make for good follow-up viewing while you wait for the next episode to drop? Here are some ideas...
True Detective
Considering that "Lanterns" was actually pitched as a "True Detective" take on superheroes, this comparison is a no-brainer. Both are gritty, HBO-level violent and sexy crime dramas in which partners investigate a murder across more than one time period. "True Detective" typically casts bona fide movie stars like Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey or Colin Farrell and Vince Vaughn.
In the case of "Lanterns," however, Aaron Pierre and Kyle Chandler are more like future movie stars since Pierre is confirmed for the "Superman" sequel "Man of Tomorrow" and, in theory, Chander could show up in a future DC movie at some point. But the star power in "Lanterns" comes from the characters. Gritty realism arguably makes more sense in a true crime story than it does in an alien mystery where the "cops" have a magic ring. Nevertheless, the premise of what would happen to "True Detective" if two superheroes showed up is compelling enough to make "Lanterns" a hit thus far.
Watchmen
HBO and Damon Lindelof have done the "gritty cop show based on DC Comics" thing before, and it was arguably a bigger challenge last time around. The original 12-issue miniseries "Watchmen" by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons — a deconstruction of the Charlton Comics superheroes in a world that looks like one in which the existence of superheroes has changed history – is one of the most influential and beloved comics of all time.
HBO's "Watchmen" serves as a legacy sequel to the comic — and notably not to Zack Snyder's movie version — set decades later. It doesn't have aliens, but it does have the world's smartest man attempting to return to Earth from his originally self-chosen exile on Jupiter's moon of Europa. Meanwhile, cop and secret vigilante Angela Abar (Regina King) investigates the murder of the chief of police (Don Johnson), uncovering a plan to find and capture the long-lost godlike being previously known as Dr. Manhattan. Flashbacks to different time periods uncover racism throughout the past, informing the present.
Lindelof appears to be using a similar playbook on "Lanterns," with a murder leading to a larger conspiracy, a potential invader from space, multiple nonlinear timelines, and superheroes who act like cops.
The X-Files
It's nigh-impossible to watch a show about two partners investigating a heartland crime that may involve aliens without thinking of "The X-Files." Hal Jordan has a bit more credibility than Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) — Hal has demonstrably been to space and works with aliens. Nonetheless, in Episode 1, Hal expresses absolute certainty about the presence of aliens before he sees tangible evidence, which is very Mulder of him. John Stewart isn't as skeptical as Scully, but he is the more grounded one of the pair who counterbalances his partner's single-mindedness.
Another factor in "The X-Files" universe is government conspiracies, and we don't yet know if they'll play any part in this particular "Lanterns" adventure. But thanks to other shows and movies set in the same universe, "Peacemaker" and "Superman," we do know that Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) are all-in on helping the government secretly restrain or punish superheroes.
Peacemaker
"Peacemaker" exists in the same universe as "Lanterns," and also deals with tracking down alien threats. The tonal difference is significant, but also explainable — Hal and John are reasonably smart guys empowered by a genius alien race to defend their entire sector of space. Chris "Peacemaker" Smith (John Cena) is a basically dumb guy who more or less works for the plain ol' U.S government. Chris, in contrast to John, has a whole team behind him instead of one dubious mentor.
Unlike "Lanterns," "Peacemaker" is largely written by James Gunn, therefore it has his zany comedic sensibility. "Lanterns" has its funny moments here and there, to be sure, but like previous Damon Lindelof projects like "Watchmen," "The Leftovers," and "Lost," it leans harder into its sci-fi and drama components.
If "Lanterns" gets the same fan following as "Peacemaker," and that's looking like a possibility, HBO has to be thinking about a possible crossover. If you think Hal Jordan swears too much on "Lanterns," just wait until Gunn is writing his dialogue.
Smallville
"No tights, no flights" was the initial guiding principle of Alfred Gough and Miles Millar's "Superman" origin TV show. Clark Kent (Tom Welling) mostly sticks to that rule and only flies in the super-suit at the very end of the show, though other costumed heroes and villains show up in the meantime. "Lanterns" is being promoted in a similar spirit: It's a grounded "Green Lantern" series with its protagonists in civilian wear, using deductive skills rather than hard-light constructs from the power ring.
So, if you enjoy seeing a DC hero staying low-key and out-of-costume while he seeks out alien threats, many, many episodes of "Smallville" await your viewing pleasure. We're not exaggerating; this show came out on The WB and The CW during their respective network TV heydays, so there are north of 200 hours of "Smallville."
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
On paper, the premises of "Lanterns" and "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" may not sound similar at all. Space cops tracking down an alien killer versus a stubbornly good-hearted knight and his precocious kid sidekick trying to win a tournament? Those are different concepts, but the tonal mixes make the shows feel like kin.
For starters, both have a dubious mentor and an unusually sharp protege. "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" follows unusually good and light-hearted characters in the Westeros universe of genocide and sexual assault, while "Lanterns" tells a dark, downbeat story in James Gunn's generally goofy, colorful DC Universe. Meeting in the middle, both shows balance darkness and heroism deftly, without making the protagonists ever seem too silly or unbelievable.
Both shows broaden a larger franchise universe with tonal shifts to prove they can offer something different than endless copies of the original vision. James Gunn's DC needs something that isn't about goofy screw-ups and found family; Westeros needs a show that doesn't kill or molest every character we like.
Gotham
"Gotham" initially debuted on Fox as a grounded "Batman" prequel series centered on the rise of Lieutenant James Gordon in the GPD and the parallel ascendance of Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot from underworld underling to master criminal.
Like "Lanterns," "Gotham" features a law-enforcement partnership between an older but still righteous burnout (Donal Logue's Harvey Bullock) and a younger, healthier would-be hero (Ben McKenzie's Gordon). At first, they face off against relatively conventional criminals like Jada Pinkett Smith's Fish Mooney. Later, thanks to mad scientists like Hugo Strange (BD Wong) and even supernatural villains like Ra's al Ghul (Alexander Siddig), the law enforcement beat in Gotham City gets really wild and crazy, with no classic "Batman" villain seemingly off the table.
"Gotham" ends with young Bruce Wayne donning the Batman costume in the final episode. "Lanterns" seems like it could culminate in John donning the green space-cop suit at the very end ... but, assuming that's the plan at all, will it be at the end of Season 1? Or a future season?
Justice League
John Stewart was created in the '70s, but it wasn't until the 2000s that he got his biggest elevation in the pop culture consciousness. In comics published in the late '60s, '70s, and a bunch of the '80s, Hal Jordan is the primary Green Lantern; in the '90s, Kyle Rayner takes over after Hal turns evil. For the 2001 "Justice League" cartoon, former Marine John Stewart becomes the main man in the role.
This no-nonsense, militarily disciplined Stewart, who makes his debut in the animated series saving Batman and Martian Manhunter, is an experienced, established Green Lantern from the get-go. Both of these TV versions of John Stewart have little time for other heroes who seem like they're playing around — for example, Hal on "Lanterns" and The Flash in "Justice League." But just like the animated version of John finds out on "Justice League," Pierre's John will probably learn the value of a super friend backing him up.
The Greatest American Hero
A young hero who can't yet use his superhero gear properly. A cynical older law enforcement guy who thinks he should be the real hero. "The Greatest American Hero" has a significantly lighter tone than "Lanterns," but its key dynamic between FBI Agent Bill Maxwell (Robert Culp) and superhero-in-training Ralph Hinkley (William Katt) is akin to that of Hal and John.
Gifted to him by aliens — another plot-point the shows have in common — Ralph's caped spandex came with an instruction book that he promptly loses. When he later regains it, he immediately loses it again. Ralph is never fully competent and confident, but luckily for him he has Bill, a jaded gun-nut whose violent impulses Ralph's innate goodness can temper ... at times.
Ironically, DC Comics sued "The Greatest American Hero" for allegedly being too similar to Superman. It's to everyone's benefit that the court ruled they didn't own the general concept of a flying guy in a cape as long as his personality was distinctly different.
Perry Mason
As with Hal Jordan, a previous generation saw Perry Mason as an outright good guy who nearly always exonerates the innocent and catches the villain. Then along comes HBO to grimdark things up with new adventures. Both HBO's Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys) and Hal Jordan are drunken smartasses who might pick the wrong fights. However, they're usually right in the end, even if they go about things in the most undiplomatic way possible, despite ample warnings from colleagues who know better.
Furthermore, neither character is generally known for the sort of mystery-solving they do in their respective premium cable escapades. Green Lantern is the kind of guy to fight big space battles, while Perry Mason has been most often seen clearing the names of the innocent in courtrooms. Their most iconic looks have also traditionally been more clean-shaven than disheveled — at least before iconic Mason actor Raymond Burr grew a beard ... and even then, it was a neat beard.