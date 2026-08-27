Dolly Parton Starred In An Unaired Sitcom With A Supernatural Twist

The late Dolly Parton wasn't just the queen of country music, she was also an accomplished actor who left behind a number of TV credits. These include the record-breaking '80s variety show "Dolly" and the remnants of Parton's never-aired sitcom with a supernatural twist.

In March 1994, Variety announced that Parton was to star in a new sitcom called "Heavens to Betsy," in which she would play a singer who was killed right before her big break to open for Siegfried & Roy. She was then faced with the terrifying option to either go to hell or return to her hometown and atone for her sins. Naturally, she chose to return home. According to producer Stuart Sheslow, the show was modified from an earlier idea where Parton was to play a cooking show hostess for a show called "Dixie's Fixin's."

"Heavens to Betsy," which was produced at Disney-MGM Studios in Florida to accommodate Parton's wish to stay close to her home base in Tennessee, never made it onto the air. Although the creative problems that impacted the production were a big issue, they were made worse by the distance between Orlando and LA, where some of the people with the decision-making power lived. Ultimately, the TV show was abandoned by all key parties. "Dolly's people, managers and team just didn't feel this was the best vehicle for showing off her talent," explained Ted Kaye, vice president of video tape production at Walt Disney Television, in May 1995 (per Orlando Sentinel).