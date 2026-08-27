Ellen Pompeo To Star In Hulu Drama Not A Sound From David E. Kelley

Ellen Pompeo is going from doctor to nurse in a new Hulu drama.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star will headline "Not a Sound," a new series in the works at the streamer, Deadline reports. She'll play Amelia Winn, a disgraced ER nurse who lost her hearing in a hit-and-run. She and her service dog "discover the murdered body of a former colleague — pulling Amelia into a deadly mystery that could finally reveal the truth about the accident that changed her life," per the official synopsis.

Veteran TV producer David E. Kelley ("Big Little Lies") will serve as an executive producer on the project, along with Pompeo. Matthew Tinker and Annakate Chappell ("Big Sky") will pen the series, based on the novel by Heather Gudenkauf.

Pompeo, of course, still stars as doctor Meredith Grey on the long-running ABC hit "Grey's Anatomy," which returns for Season 23 on Thursday, October 15 at 10 p.m. on ABC. (Check out all the fall TV premiere dates here.) But she's been dialing back her involvement in recent seasons, not appearing in every episode. She recently starred as adoptive parent Kristine in the first season of Hulu's anthology "Good American Family," which was renewed for Season 2, but Pompeo is not expected to return. Plus, she's set to star with Jodie Whittaker in the Hulu dramedy pilot "Chicks," about two estranged half-sisters who start running cons together after their criminal dad dies.



Do you like the sound of "Not a Sound"? Drop your thoughts on Pompeo's new role in a comment below.