Every TV Show Based On A John Hughes Movie, Ranked

John Hughes changed the face of coming-of-age cinema forever. Although he passed away in 2009, his influence is still felt in entertainment today as his movies have become seminal works when it comes to depicting youth onscreen. Despite the late, great filmmaker being best known for teen classics like "The Breakfast Club," "Sixteen Candles," and "Pretty In Pink" — or beloved family films such as "Home Alone," "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles," and "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" — his success didn't translate as well when his stories made their way onto television.

Several TV shows have attempted to recreate the magic that Hughes brought to the big screen by revisiting some of his most beloved characters. While basically all of them are forgotten sitcoms adapted from hit movies that failed to measure up to their theatrical counterparts, some were better than others. With that in mind, we've ranked every TV show based on a John Hughes movie.