5 Sci-Fi Shows Walter Koenig Appeared In (That Aren't Star Trek)

Walter Koenig will forever be associated with his role as Ensign Pavel Chekov in "Star Trek." As one of the main characters in the iconic series, Koenig's science fiction credentials are well-established. However, "Star Trek" is not the only sci-fi series he appeared on. Of course, there are the various movies and "Star Trek" spin-offs – like "Deep Space Nine" and "Picard" — where Koenig reprised his role as Chekov. Notably, however, not all of them: Chekov was infamously written out of "Star Trek: The Animated Series" as a cost-cutting measure. He also voiced himself in the "Futurama" episode about "Star Trek," the Season 4 episode "Where No Fan Has Gone Before."

Koenig's sci-fi filmography extends beyond just "Trek," though unlike some of his co-stars, like William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy, Koenig's other sci-fi credits all come after his time on the Enterprise. Koenig was a decade or so younger than most of his co-stars, and wasn't yet acting professionally when "The Twilight Zone" was on the air, so he can't be counted among the many "TOS" stars who appeared on the classic anthology series. That said, here are five of Koenig's non-"Trek" roles in the sci-fi genre. This list only includes his acting work, but the writing Koenig did for other science fiction television shows, including the best episode of "Land of the Lost," deserves a mention.