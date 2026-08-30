5 Hilarious Sitcom Stars Who Also Played Absolutely Frightening Villains

It's a testament to the late, great Robin Williams' skills as an actor that he could be insane in a funny way — as seen in the ABC sitcom, "Mork & Mindy," where he played an eccentric alien – and also insane in a terrifying way.

In 2002, Williams played two scary villains on the big screen. In the neo-noir thriller, "Insomnia," Williams was crime writer, Walter Finch, in a small Alaskan city. When Walter loses his temper and kills a girl for rejecting his advances, it's the start of a murder case that eventually comes back to him. Robins is low-key in the role of a murderer, perhaps unnervingly so. His other villainous role that year was in the thriller "One Hour Photo." He's extremely creepy as Sy Parrish, a photo technician who becomes obsessed with a family whose pictures he regularly develops.

Williams played a scary villain on the small screen, too, appearing as the criminal in "Authority," a Season 9 episode of NBC's "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." His character, Merritt Rook, is a brilliant audio engineer with a grudge against authority, and manipulates people into committing terrible acts to prove his point. Rook is among the closest thing to a supervillain there's ever been on "SVU," and his crimes culminate in forcing Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) to inflict pain on his partner, Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Williams received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor for his performance.