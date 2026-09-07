5 TV Shows That Redefined What A Cop Drama Could Be

Cop dramas have existed from virtually the moment television began. "Barney Blake, Police Reporter," premiered in 1948 and embraced a crime-of-the-week formula that would become a staple of the genre. "Stand By For Crime" premiered in 1949; Whereas the previous show established a key trend, this one's approach was a bit of a dead end. The series aired for a live audience, and invited viewers to call in with their own guesses as to who the killer was.

Perhaps the most successful early cop show was "The Plainclothesman," which ran from 1949 to 1954. The series was also focused around a case-of-the-week format, with the fun gimmick of the camera functioning as the main character's eyes. Although the show was well-received, all but four episodes have been lost to time, and it's rarely spoken of as a game-changer for the genre.

The five cop dramas on this list are shows where their impact on the rest of the genre can be clearly felt. Each series offered a new approach that later shows were happy to run with — codifying archetypes, tropes, and themes. They may not be the five best cop dramas ever made, but they're certainly among the five most influential.