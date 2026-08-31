5 Best '80s Sci-Fi Series Theme Songs, Ranked

There are plenty of great sci-fi shows from the '80s that audiences remember watching, and several of those shows had memorable theme songs that fans remember listening to as well. Sometimes that's not always a good thing. A few shows opened with earworms that would get stuck in your head and stay there long after the ending credits had rolled. The most memorable of them are still stuck in people's heads nearly a half-century later.

Here are five of the best '80s sci-fi series theme songs, ranked from worst to best. All of them have a memorable, distinct sound, whether they're for an animated science-fantasy adventure, a superhero comedy, or an actioner about an artificially intelligent automobile. It's a sound that, for lack of a better way to describe it, is extremely of the 1980s. There are synth tunes and yacht rock vibes galore. But, even though all these theme songs are so clearly products of the decade, there's a reason why they endure all these years later.