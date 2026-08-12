5 Sci-Fi Series From The '80s That Redefined The Genre

For as many incarnations of "V" as there have been, it's not a franchise that's discussed often in the context of sci-fi history. Some may know the name from the 1984 weekly series on NBC, or its 2009 ABC revival. Today, however, we want to focus on the original "V" — the two-part miniseries from 1983.

The miniseries details the arrival of alien visitors aboard massive motherships, who initially claim to come in peace (you may see where this is going). The Visitors weave themselves into the fabric of human culture via a series of technological gifts, and a tale of woe from their supposed home planet, but their presence eventually leads to a move against Earth's scientific community and a growing authoritarianism aimed at anyone who doubts the aliens' motives. Of course, their true nature is uncovered, and a rebel movement begins to work against them, all while scientists continue to be persecuted as a possible threat.

Inspired by Sinclair Lewis' 1935 anti-fascist novel, "It Can't Happen Here," "V" is more politically sophisticated than its early '80s camp highlights suggest. The story is prescient in its depiction of a scientific community persecuted for seeking the truth, laden with World War II imagery of Nazism and the Holocaust, all tying into an overarching theme on the dangers of fascism. Beyond that, the series' ratings success at a hefty '80s budget of $13 million for just two episodes (around $43 million today) can be seen as an early proof of concept for the sci-fi miniseries of the 21st century — from the initial 2003 "Battlestar Galactica" reboot, to more modern shows like "Station Eleven." Even in 2026, this is one forgotten '80s sci-fi TV show that's still worth watching.