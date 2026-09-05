5 Classic Cartoons That Deserve An X-Men '97-Style Revival
In a world where television revivals are a dime a dozen, it's rare for a sequel series to truly recapture the look and feel of the original quite like "X-Men '97" does. The "X-Men: The Animated Series" continuation has sparked new life into Marvel's favorite mutants by reminding us why we loved them in the first place — so it's no wonder that two more seasons are in development. But what other shows are perfect for this type of animated revival?
"Gargoyles" is probably the first animated series that comes to mind, and rightfully so. The good news is that there's reportedly a "Gargoyles" revival in development. Another thought might be "Batman: The Animated Series" or even "Justice League Unlimited," but either would be a tough sell these days without Kevin Conroy, as the animated Batman legend died back in 2022. Plus, Prime Video's "Batman: Caped Crusader" already serves as something of a spiritual successor to the iconic '90s series.
Whether you prefer the Saturday morning cartoons you grew up with or just want to see some short-lived cult favorites get a second wind, "X-Men '97" proves that animation revivals can be homeruns. From DC and Marvel superheroes to fantasy and sci-fi classics, here are five different cartoon classics that deserve the "X-Men '97" treatment.
Spider-Man: The Animated Series
After the fanfare surrounding "X-Men '97," the most natural next step for Marvel Studios would undoubtedly be a "Spider-Man: The Animated Series" revival. The beloved Spider-Man cartoon ran for five seasons between 1994 and 1998 before ending on a major cliffhanger. After discovering that Mary Jane (Saratoga Ballantine) has been lost to the multiverse, Madame Web (Joan Lee) rewards Spider-Man (Christopher Daniel Barnes) for his heroic efforts by embarking on a mission to find her.
While "X-Men '97" has officially revealed that Peter Parker and MJ were reunited in the Marvel Animated Universe, that hasn't stopped fans from calling for more. Indeed, their brief cameo in the Season 1 finale "Tolerance is Extinction – Part 3" only solidified our yearnings to see more of them. While Marvel Comics has pacified fans for now with a "Spider-Man '94" comic series, an animated return would be preferred.
Of course, if Marvel Studios thinks Peter and MJ's cameo in "X-Men '97" is more than enough MAU expansion, we'd also be happy if they brought back "The Spectacular Spider-Man" — our favorite of all 14 Spider-Man TV shows — for at least one more season...
The Real Ghostbusters
"Ghostbusters" is a cultural phenomenon for a reason, and part of that is due to the influence of "The Real Ghostbusters." Sure, many who grew up in the '80s love the original "Ghostbusters" movie (and that catchy theme song has always been popular), but it was this cartoon series that really made the ghost-busting foursome a hit with kids. Frankly, it's still one of the best shows about ghosts.
After seven seasons aired between 1986 and 1991, "The Real Ghostbusters" ended on a low note after being cancelled due to low ratings. It was a shame too, since the show itself had declined in quality in the last few seasons. Still, the team (and Slimer) deserve a revival, especially now that the franchise is, well, let's just say in limbo at the moment. A Devil-themed episode may have angered '80s parents, but in an age where shows like "Hazbin Hotel" are commonplace, it would fit right in.
Outside of the original "Ghostbusters" movie, "The Real Ghostbusters" is perhaps the most recognizable entry. Not only did it continue the adventures of the four heroes, but each episode dealt with strange new foes that were often far more original than a haunted Medieval painting. Our only request is that a revival go back to its original title (no "Slimer and the Real Ghostbusters" here) and ignore the events of "Extreme Ghostbusters."
ThunderCats
"ThunderCats" is classic action material that has long been a favorite of those who grew up with it, either when it originally aired in the mid-'80s or on Toonami reruns. The classic sci-fantasy series ran for four seasons and an impressive 130 episodes before ending in 1989 — and unlike some of the other shows on this list, it ended quite well. While most major plotlines were wrapped up and the series finale was largely satisfying, "ThunderCats" is the type of series that could easily be revived.
Now, to be fair, "ThunderCats" has been rebooted twice over the years. While the 2011 re-imagining had its merits, 2020's short-lived "ThunderCats Roar" was a major disappointment. However, the '80s classic could still come back for more if it honored its roots and picked up with Lion-O (Larry Kenney) and the gang shortly after the events of the original series. After all, who is to say that the adventure is done?
"ThunderCats" is such a unique concept that it would be a shame if it were largely forgotten as an '80s relic. Despite their best efforts, previous reboots have failed to recapture what made the original great, but a revival in the same vein as "X-Men '97" would certainly do the trick. "ThunderCats, ho!"
Green Lantern: The Animated Series
With all the buzz surrounding HBO's "Lanterns," this one is a no-brainer. Not everyone is going to adore the new live-action Green Lantern series (it's certainly not kid friendly) but the short-lived "Green Lantern: The Animated Series" has a strong cult following that absolutely warrants a revival. Indeed, DC has kept the "GLTAS" torch burning for over a decade since Cartoon Network axed the program, continuing the narrative loosely across different animated projects and comic books.
However, that hasn't been enough for fans who want to see this particular narrative — namely the love story of original characters Razer (Jason Spisak) and Aya (Grey DeLisle) — concluded as intended. Even with "GLTAS" writer Jeremy Adams currently in charge of DC's "Green Lantern" comics, it's just not the same was climbing aboard the Interceptor with Hal Jordan (Josh Keaton), Kilowog (Kevin Michael Richardson), and the crew to voyage through frontier space.
Part of the joy of Green Lantern adventures is exploring new worlds, civilizations, and cosmic threats. "Green Lantern: The Animated Series" excelled at these things. Had it not been cancelled due to the fallout of the 2011 "Green Lantern" film (thanks Ryan Reynolds), the cartoon would likely have ran much longer than its single 26-episode season. Now that "X-Men '97" has paved the way, it may just be time to reassemble the cast for another intergalactic venture.
Earthworm Jim
A bit of an oddball take, but this two-season sci-fi parody is long overdue for a revival. Based on the popular video game of the same name, "Earthworm Jim" chronicled the unprecedented adventures of the titular hero (voiced by "The Simpsons" legend Dan Castellaneta) as he battles alien threats and deals with all the strangeness of being an anthropomorphic worm in a supersuit. Talk about a great time.
Made in the same vein as "The Tick" or "Freakazoid!" — and premiering the same day as the latter on Kid's WB — "Earthworm Jim" was a masterclass in zany humor and outlandish episodic plots. Yet, no matter how weird or bizarre the show got, the next episode always had the potential to get weirder. The standalone cold opens from the first season were always a blast, and no matter what Jim faced next, we knew that he'd find some groovy way to get out of it.
While a few animated "Earthworm Jim" reboots have been said to be in development over the years, the most recent attempt has reportedly been shelved. Still, there's no reason that the original series couldn't make a long-awaited comeback. Two seasons wasn't enough for this satirical take on superheroes and space operas. Of course, if we can't get "Earthworm Jim," we'd absolutely love more "Freakazoid!"