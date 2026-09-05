5 Classic Cartoons That Deserve An X-Men '97-Style Revival

In a world where television revivals are a dime a dozen, it's rare for a sequel series to truly recapture the look and feel of the original quite like "X-Men '97" does. The "X-Men: The Animated Series" continuation has sparked new life into Marvel's favorite mutants by reminding us why we loved them in the first place — so it's no wonder that two more seasons are in development. But what other shows are perfect for this type of animated revival?

"Gargoyles" is probably the first animated series that comes to mind, and rightfully so. The good news is that there's reportedly a "Gargoyles" revival in development. Another thought might be "Batman: The Animated Series" or even "Justice League Unlimited," but either would be a tough sell these days without Kevin Conroy, as the animated Batman legend died back in 2022. Plus, Prime Video's "Batman: Caped Crusader" already serves as something of a spiritual successor to the iconic '90s series.

Whether you prefer the Saturday morning cartoons you grew up with or just want to see some short-lived cult favorites get a second wind, "X-Men '97" proves that animation revivals can be homeruns. From DC and Marvel superheroes to fantasy and sci-fi classics, here are five different cartoon classics that deserve the "X-Men '97" treatment.