The 10 Best Shows Like M*A*S*H

It's hard to compare other TV shows to "M*A*S*H," since the sitcom is in something of a category of its own, on top of being one of the best war shows ever. The series is a half-hour comedy that doesn't look like any other sitcom — more a war drama that takes the stakes seriously, with an irreverent dig at military authority, while still affirming the camaraderie between those in uniform. It requires no suspension of disbelief to accept the seriousness, humor, or the on-location shooting. "M*A*S*H" managed to comment on an ongoing war in the present by depicting one from the past.

Robert Altman's film might have been a touch too cynical for a mass TV audience. By sanding off some of the rougher edges (like eliminating the lyrics to the theme song "Suicide Is Painless," for example), and making lead characters Hawkeye (Alan Alda), Trapper (Wayne Rogers), and later B.J. (Mike Farrell) just a touch less disdainful of everything around them, series creator Larry Gelbart found a sweet spot that resonated with audiences — one only a few shows have managed to replicate. But these ten shows juggled drama, comedy, and heavy topics with the same quality of care as "M*A*S*H."