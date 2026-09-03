AGT Live Results: Did Your Favorites Make It To The Season 21 Semifinals?

Ten more fates were on the line Wednesday, September 2 as "America's Got Talent" revealed another trio of acts moving forward to the Season 21 semifinals.

This week's group of quarterfinalists competing for viewers' votes included acrobatic duo Holland & Sienna, singer Isaac Atkins, contortionist Maria, singer Elsie, dancing dog group Acro Canine Crew, sword swallower Herwan Legaillard, singer/poet Guy Kelton Jones I, magician Kameron Marshall, comedian Daniel Alvarez, and singer Pynk Beard — most of whom received disappointing news on Wednesday.

As always, one lucky act got to sit out from this stress-fest entirely. During Tuesday's live performance show, Lai Noelle received guest judge Kenan Thompson's Golden Buzzer, immediately sending the singer straight to the Season 21 finals.

With Thompson once again filling in for Simon Cowell alongside regular judges Howie Mandel, Mel B, and Sofia Vergara, the results of America's votes were rolled out in dramatic fashion over the course of the hour, thanks to Terry Crews' lengthy pauses.

Read on for a full breakdown of how the quarterfinalists fared, including which acts are moving forward and who's sadly out of the competition.