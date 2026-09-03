Heidi Klum Returning To America's Got Talent In Season 21 — Find Out When

The good news: Heidi Klum is returning to "America's Got Talent." The bad news: she's only coming back temporarily. The former full-time judge is the latest name announced to be filling Simon Cowell's vacant seat on the panel while he undergoes and recovers from back surgery. Her live episode airs Tuesday, September 8 (8/7c) on NBC.

The news was broken by "AGT" host Terry Crews at the end of Wednesday's live results show. "Next Tuesday, we'll have the performances and the live results in a three-hour 'AGT' spectacular — yes, all on the same night!" he announced. "We'll have the last Golden Buzzer of the season, and our guest judge will be the sensational Heidi Klum!"

Klum, who had previously hosted "Project Runway," joined "AGT" as a judge in Season 8 (2013), staying through Season 13 (2018). Following a one-season absence, Klum returned in Season 15 (2020), sticking around through Season 19 (2024). Klum has also served as a judge on several "AGT" spin-offs, including both seasons of "AGT: The Champions," as well as one-offs "AGT: All-Stars" and "AGT: Fantasy League." She currently hosts and judges Freeform's rebooted "Project Runway."

Cowell missed his first live episode on August 25, with Crews explaining to the viewers, "You may have noticed that Simon Cowell is not here. He's having an operation that cannot be postponed. It's not an emergency, but it can't be put off. Simon, we are sending you our very best wishes for a speedy recovery and are looking forward to seeing you at the judges' desk very soon."

"Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson was the first guest judge to fill in for Cowell, offering insight — and even a Golden Buzzer — during the live performance show (September 1) and live results show (September 2).