Heidi Klum Returning To America's Got Talent In Season 21 — Find Out When
The good news: Heidi Klum is returning to "America's Got Talent." The bad news: she's only coming back temporarily. The former full-time judge is the latest name announced to be filling Simon Cowell's vacant seat on the panel while he undergoes and recovers from back surgery. Her live episode airs Tuesday, September 8 (8/7c) on NBC.
The news was broken by "AGT" host Terry Crews at the end of Wednesday's live results show. "Next Tuesday, we'll have the performances and the live results in a three-hour 'AGT' spectacular — yes, all on the same night!" he announced. "We'll have the last Golden Buzzer of the season, and our guest judge will be the sensational Heidi Klum!"
Klum, who had previously hosted "Project Runway," joined "AGT" as a judge in Season 8 (2013), staying through Season 13 (2018). Following a one-season absence, Klum returned in Season 15 (2020), sticking around through Season 19 (2024). Klum has also served as a judge on several "AGT" spin-offs, including both seasons of "AGT: The Champions," as well as one-offs "AGT: All-Stars" and "AGT: Fantasy League." She currently hosts and judges Freeform's rebooted "Project Runway."
Cowell missed his first live episode on August 25, with Crews explaining to the viewers, "You may have noticed that Simon Cowell is not here. He's having an operation that cannot be postponed. It's not an emergency, but it can't be put off. Simon, we are sending you our very best wishes for a speedy recovery and are looking forward to seeing you at the judges' desk very soon."
"Saturday Night Live" star Kenan Thompson was the first guest judge to fill in for Cowell, offering insight — and even a Golden Buzzer — during the live performance show (September 1) and live results show (September 2).
Which acts are still competing in AGT Season 21?
In case you're planning on watching Heidi Klum's "America's Got Talent" return, but you haven't been keeping up with Season 21, here's where things stand:
THROUGH TO SEMIFINALS | Royal Lasers, dog act Olivia Befus, rapper Luke Taleno, dance group Come Here, aerialist Veronika Goroshkova, and magician Geno Ploeger, magician Kameron Marshall, dog group Acro Canine Crew, and comedian Daniel Alvarez
THROUGH TO FINALS | magic group Hundred Fingers, rocker Nene Royal, and singer Lai Noelle
QUARTERFINALISTS RETURNING SEPTEMBER 8 | novelty act Akira, rock duo Bird & Byron, comedian Cameron Logsdon, comic singer Cesar Dias, singer Jesse Joe, singer Lara D, parkour athlete Ruben Roldan, singer Travis Garland, robot dance group Unitree, and magic duo Young & Strange
Are you excited to see Klum back on the judges' panel? And what did you think of Kenan Thompson as a fill-in? Drop a comment with your thoughts on her return below.